Zimbabwe: President's Call for City Council Audit Hailed

4 January 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Blessings Chidakwa

The decision by President Mnangagwa to call for a forensic audit at Harare City Council has been received with much joy from the ratepayers who said this development was long overdue step in the right direction.

The ratepayers believe this will bring sanity at the corruption riddled MDC-led council.

There have been serious allegations of unethical practices within the council. These have covered recruitment, tender processes, land allocations, housing waiting lists, lease agreements, trips for officials and councillors, and outright manipulation of council committee system

Harare Residents Trust director Mr Precious Shumba said the forensic audit for the City of Harare was long overdue as council's businesses were being run along partisan politics and unprofessional conduct.

"The Auditor General"s Office has consistently produced reports that reveal widespread abuse of power and authority. It therefore comes as no surprise that the Central Government has given this directive for a forensic audit. It is necessary and justified from a public policy perspective." he said

Zimbabwe National Organisation of Associations and Residents Trusts chairman Mr Shalvar Chikomba said this is a welcome development as the President has had the cries of residents.

"We applaud him for making this decision now that two thirds of the councillors are being investigated of corruption a commission should be appointed to run city of Harare. We have been calling for these audits to be done in all cities, towns and rural district councils, we also call upon judiciary system to stop the catch and release syndrome, if these office bearers are found guilty we need to see justice served," he said.

Zimbabwe Combined Residents Association (Zicora) president Mr McSteven Nyabvure said representative democracy in council collapsed a long time ago hence President Mnangagwa made the most correct decision to direct the Auditor General to conduct a forensic audit for the local authority.

"What remains to be seen is the resultant action to be taken upon the completion of such a report," he said.

President directed the Auditor General's office to conduct a forensic audit so as to get to the bottom of deep-rooted corruption that has seen two mayors, many councillors and senior officials being arrested.

Corruption in the MDC-run council mostly involving the irregular parcelling out of land has resulted in the arrest of former mayor, Herbert Gomba, his successor Jacob Mafume and many councillors.

Senior managers arrested include town clerk, Hosiah Chisango, housing director Addmore Nhekairo, city planner Priscilla Charumbira, finance director Tendai Kwenda, housing development officer Edgar Dzehonye, human capital director Cainos Chingombe and former acting human resources director Mr Matthew Marara.

