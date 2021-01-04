South Africa: Jacobs v Sitole - Legal Ping-Pong As National Police Commissioner Doubles Down On Suspensions

3 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

In a legal to-and-fro between SAPS National Commissioner Khehla Sitole and National Crime Intelligence head Peter Jacobs, Sitole has asserted his right to suspend Jacobs and five other Crime Intelligence officers.

Sitole asserted this in a responding affidavit in the urgent application to the Gauteng High Court by the South African Police Union, Jacobs and the five Crime Intelligence officers to have their suspensions by Sitole declared unlawful.

Jacobs vs Sitole: Crime Intelligence head takes suspension battle to court, reveals historic deep rot in the key division

Jacobs, as well as Brigadier Albo Lombard, SAPS Section Head Intelligence Planning and Monitoring; Colonel Isaac Walljee, acting Section Head: Supply Chain Management; Colonel Manogaran Gopal, Section Commander Vehicle Fleet Management and Asset Management Secret Services Account -- Supply Chain Management; Major-General Maperemisa Lekalakala, Acting Component head and CFO Secret Services Account; Colonel Bale Matamela, Section Commander Procurement Secret Services Account were all suspended by Sitole between 30 November and mid-December.

Jacobs vs Sitole: Crime Intelligence head takes suspension battle to court, reveals historic deep rot in the key division

On 22 December 2020, SAPS Acting National Commissioner Lieutenant-General Sindile Mfazi delegated the administrative responsibilities of Crime Intelligence to Major-General Feroz...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bobi Wine 'Restrained', Then Forcibly Airlifted Home
Bushmeat Now Legally On Sale in Tanzania
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.