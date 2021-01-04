South Africa: Jacobs v Sitole - Legal Ping-Pong As National Police Commissioner Doubles Down On Suspensions

analysis

In a legal to-and-fro between SAPS National Commissioner Khehla Sitole and National Crime Intelligence head Peter Jacobs, Sitole has asserted his right to suspend Jacobs and five other Crime Intelligence officers.

Sitole asserted this in a responding affidavit in the urgent application to the Gauteng High Court by the South African Police Union, Jacobs and the five Crime Intelligence officers to have their suspensions by Sitole declared unlawful.

Jacobs, as well as Brigadier Albo Lombard, SAPS Section Head Intelligence Planning and Monitoring; Colonel Isaac Walljee, acting Section Head: Supply Chain Management; Colonel Manogaran Gopal, Section Commander Vehicle Fleet Management and Asset Management Secret Services Account -- Supply Chain Management; Major-General Maperemisa Lekalakala, Acting Component head and CFO Secret Services Account; Colonel Bale Matamela, Section Commander Procurement Secret Services Account were all suspended by Sitole between 30 November and mid-December.

On 22 December 2020, SAPS Acting National Commissioner Lieutenant-General Sindile Mfazi delegated the administrative responsibilities of Crime Intelligence to Major-General Feroz...