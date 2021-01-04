Zimbabwe: Businessman and Arts Promoter Dondo Buried

Businessman and arts promoter Thompson Dondo who died on Saturday due to a kidney failure was buried yesterday in Hokonya Village, Chivhu.

Dondo who was the Impala Car Rental Group chief executive died at the age of 48.

He is survived by his wife Matirasa and three children Ruvarashe, Ngonidzaishe and Mudiwa.

Family spokesperson, Peter Dondo confirmed that Thompson died of kidney failure and has disputed rumours that it was Covid-19.

"It is sad news. I received the news about his death while I was in Gweru and the social media was awash with news that he died of Covid-19. I knew Thompson was diabetic for the past four years. He used to move around with his pills of diabetic and high blood pressure. His physician told us he had renal failure with affected his kidney. We were quite afraid about the Covid-19 and we requested for him to be tested for Covid-19 five times and the results came negative," he said.

He said that they even acquired his death certificate and it was written kidney and diabetes as cause of death.

Dondo who was a nurse by profession before he branched into business, will be best remembered for his philanthropic work.

He was also a musician who played mbira and the guitar.

Dondo managed to support his son King 98 is a renowned rapper who collaborated with top African giants comprising Nigerian superstar Davido, Tanzanian mega star Diamond Platimunz and South African rapper Nasty C to pursue his dream.

Meanwhile the arts fraternity mourned Dondo as condolences continued to pour.

National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) director Nicholas Moyo said was shocked and saddened by the Dondo's sudden death.

He said the arts industry have been robbed of an all-weather friend who was always on standby to support artists and arts projects.

"Dondo was heavily involved in the arts through his music promotions company as well his other companies like Fast Fit Matlock and Impala which sponsored prominent Arts events including the National Arts Merit Awards," Moyo said.

"On behalf of the Management and staff of the NACZ, stakeholders and the entire Arts fraternity, I would like to send our deepest condolences to the Dondo family following the passing on of one of the country's foremost promoters of the Cultural and Creative Industries," said Moyo.

He said Dondo had left a huge void in the arts industry which had come to depend on his support.

"Dondo was at the actively involved in supporting practitioners in the CCI sector who were heavily affected by the COVID-19 restrictions by giving them food hampers and even supporting some to record their music. He has passed on at a time the industry needed someone like him for support," he said.

Fellow music promoter Blessing Jeke said the news of Dondo's death were devastating and not easily accepted.

"May your soul rest in Peace. Thank you for your support in the industry and you have played your part. It is too hard to accept," he said.