South Africa: Ultramarathons Are in - but Are They Good for You?

3 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Iza Trengove

Ultra-marathons are fast gaining popularity, and the more brutal and extreme the better. Should you join the race?

For many marathoners any distance longer than 42.2km is now the benchmark, whether it is trail running or road running. Two of South Africa's most popular ultras, the iconic 90km road-running Comrades Marathon and the K-way SkyRun100 trail run, have recently had a huge increase in participants.

General views during the Comrades Marathon 2017 on June 04, 2017 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images) General views during the 94th Comrades Marathon on June 09, 2019 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

According to Comrades race director Ronwyn James, numbers have increased by 60% in the past five years. In 2015, 16,630 runners took part and in 2020 it went up to 27,626. Media coverage had helped make it a race to aspire to - a bucket-list event.

Most runners do it because they want to prove they are capable of completing South Africa's most prestigious ultra race, which is also known as the ultimate human race. Recently, the number of female runners has also increased exponentially.

Michael Haast, race director of the self-navigated SkyRun mountain trail,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bobi Wine 'Restrained', Then Forcibly Airlifted Home
Bushmeat Now Legally On Sale in Tanzania
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.