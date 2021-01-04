South Africa: Ultramarathons Are in - but Are They Good for You?

analysis

Ultra-marathons are fast gaining popularity, and the more brutal and extreme the better. Should you join the race?

For many marathoners any distance longer than 42.2km is now the benchmark, whether it is trail running or road running. Two of South Africa's most popular ultras, the iconic 90km road-running Comrades Marathon and the K-way SkyRun100 trail run, have recently had a huge increase in participants.

General views during the Comrades Marathon 2017 on June 04, 2017 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images) General views during the 94th Comrades Marathon on June 09, 2019 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

According to Comrades race director Ronwyn James, numbers have increased by 60% in the past five years. In 2015, 16,630 runners took part and in 2020 it went up to 27,626. Media coverage had helped make it a race to aspire to - a bucket-list event.

Most runners do it because they want to prove they are capable of completing South Africa's most prestigious ultra race, which is also known as the ultimate human race. Recently, the number of female runners has also increased exponentially.

Michael Haast, race director of the self-navigated SkyRun mountain trail,...