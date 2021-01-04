Southern Africa: The Powerful and the Damned - a Newspaperman's Account of His Time in the Financial Times Hot Seat

analysis

For the book lover, the festive season means another opportunity to enjoy the plethora of recent publications. For me, one of the best is The Powerful and the Damned by Lionel Barber, editor of the Financial Times (FT) from 2005 to January 2020. As the publisher comments, this was an epoch of great events and personalities. It spanned 'the tech boom, the global financial crisis, the rise of China, Brexit and the mainstream media's fight for survival in the age of fake news'.

The most attractive feature of The Powerful and the Damned is Lionel Barber's approach to presenting his memoirs and opinions. He does this by setting out extracts from his diary spanning his editorship of the FT. The huge benefit of this, from the reader's point of view, is that it contains the contemporaneous narration of events and interviews reflecting the author's opinion of how he viewed those events and interviews. This is indeed invaluable since it provides a plethora of information from a skilled, experienced, and non-partisan and independent source.

He was, so to say, "present at the creation", to borrow from the title of the autobiography of William Averell Harriman, the US Secretary of State at...