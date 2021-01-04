Somalia: 3 Alshabaab Militants Killed in Us Airstrikes

The US military has said killed 3 Al-Shabaab members in two airstrikes conducted on the 1 of January this year in Qunya Barow in Lower Shabelle region, Somalia

A statement from US Africom indicates that both bombings targeted Al-Shabaab compounds in the vicinity of Qunya Barow and destroyed one Al-Shabaab compound building.

"This action clearly demonstrates our continuing commitment to Somalia and our regional partners," said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Joel Tyler, director of operations for U.S. Africa Command.

"We retain the means and the will to strike the al-Shabaab terrorist network when necessary to protect the region and ultimately, our own nation." the statement from US Africom further said.

The US military said the airstrikes were in partnership with the Federal Government of Somalia in conducting the two airstrikes in Somalia on Jan. 1, 2021.

AFRICOM said there were no civilian casualties caused in during the operation.

In December last year, the US military killed eight al-Shabab fighters and wounded two others in airstrikes conducted in the vicinity of Jilib.

The airstrikes come at a time when the US is withdrawing troops who are stationed in Somalia.

There are an estimated 700 to 800 US military troops in Somalia in the fight against Al-Qaeda linked group Alshabab.