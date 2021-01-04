South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms 15 002 More Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 1 088 889 .
Province
Total cases for 02 January 2021
Percentage total
Eastern Cape
172917
15,9
Free State
63347
5,8
Gauteng
295450
27,1
KwaZulu-Natal
209691
19,3
Limpopo
26705
2,5
Mpumalanga
38139
3,5
North West
41123
3,8
Northern Cape
25750
2,4
Western Cape
215767
19,8
Unknown
0,0
Total
1088889
100,0
The cumulative total of tests completed to date is 6 706 231 with 46 913 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.
Sector
Total tested
New tested
PRIVATE
3 891 868
58%
23 211
49%
PUBLIC
2 814 363
42%
23 702
51%
Total
6 706 231
46 913
Regrettably, 288 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 92, Free State 9, Gauteng 39, Kwa-Zulu Natal 29, Mpumalanga 6, Northern Cape 2 and Western Cape 111. This brings the total deaths to 29 175 deaths.
We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients
The total recoveries are 897 704, representing a recovery rate of 82,4%
Province
Total Deaths
Total Recoveries
Active Cases
Eastern Cape
7474
159 694
5 749
Free State
2185
55 188
5 974
Gauteng
5654
257 561
32 235
KwaZulu-Nata
4557
144 779
60 355
Limpopo
592
21 351
4 762
Mpumalanga
656
33 665
3 818
North West
577
34 659
5 887
Northern Cape
392
23 071
2 287
Western Cape
7088
167 736
40 943
Total
29 175
897 704
162 010