South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms 15 002 More Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

press release

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 1 088 889 .

Province

Total cases for 02 January 2021

Percentage total

Eastern Cape

172917

15,9

Free State

63347

5,8

Gauteng

295450

27,1

KwaZulu-Natal

209691

19,3

Limpopo

26705

2,5

Mpumalanga

38139

3,5

North West

41123

3,8

Northern Cape

25750

2,4

Western Cape

215767

19,8

Unknown

0,0

Total

1088889

100,0

The cumulative total of tests completed to date is 6 706 231 with 46 913 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

Sector

Total tested

New tested

PRIVATE

3 891 868

58%

23 211

49%

PUBLIC

2 814 363

42%

23 702

51%

Total

6 706 231

46 913

Regrettably, 288 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 92, Free State 9, Gauteng 39, Kwa-Zulu Natal 29, Mpumalanga 6, Northern Cape 2 and Western Cape 111. This brings the total deaths to 29 175 deaths.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients

The total recoveries are 897 704, representing a recovery rate of 82,4%

Province

Total Deaths

Total Recoveries

Active Cases

Eastern Cape

7474

159 694

5 749

Free State

2185

55 188

5 974

Gauteng

5654

257 561

32 235

KwaZulu-Nata

4557

144 779

60 355

Limpopo

592

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

21 351

4 762

Mpumalanga

656

33 665

3 818

North West

577

34 659

5 887

Northern Cape

392

23 071

2 287

Western Cape

7088

167 736

40 943

Total

29 175

897 704

162 010