South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms 11 859 More Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

press release

Today we report a cumulative total of 1 100 748 COVID-19 cases identified with 11 859 new cases since the last report, representing a 32% positivity rate.

Province

Total cases for 03 January 2021

Percentage total

Eastern Cape

173592

15,8

Free State

63534

5,8

Gauteng

298068

27,1

KwaZulu-Natal

213473

19,4

Limpopo

27489

2,5

Mpumalanga

38541

3,5

North West

41459

3,8

Northern Cape

25913

2,4

Western Cape

218679

19,9

Unknown

0,0

Total

1100748

100,0

A cumulative total of 6 742 853 tests have been conducted with 36 622 tests conducted since the last report

Sector

Total tested

New tested

PRIVATE

3 908 940

58%

17 072

47%

PUBLIC

2 833 913

42%

19 550

53%

Total

6 742 853

36 622

Deaths, Recoveries and Active Cases

Regrettably, a further 402 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 109, Free State 2, Gauteng 73, Kwa-Zulu Natal 85, Limpopo 23, Northern Cape 3 and Western Cape 107. This brings the total to 29 577 deaths

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

Our recoveries now stand at 903 679 at a recovery rate of 82,1%

Total Deaths

Total Recoveries

Active Cases

Eastern Cape

7583

159 694

6 315

Free State

2187

55 214

6 133

Gauteng

5727

260 571

31 770

KwaZulu-Natal

4642

145 141

63 690

Limpopo

615

21 842

5 032

Mpumalanga

656

34 047

3 838

North West

577

34 971

5 911

Northern Cape

395

23 103

2 415

Western Cape

7195

169 096

42 388

29 577

903 679

167 492