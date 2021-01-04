South Africa: Land Bank Financial Crisis Worsens As Auditor-General Slams Financial Losses Running Into Billions

3 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

The Land Bank's operational performance continues to deteriorate as its financial losses grew by 211% to R2.8bn for the year to 31 March 2020, compared with a loss of R902m in the previous year.

As investors took their working caps off and prepared to bid farewell to a disastrous 2020 under an intensified Covid-19 lockdown, the state-owned Land Bank sneaked out grim financial results before 12pm on New Year's Eve.

So grim are the Land Bank's results for the year ended 31 March 2020 - the publication of which had been delayed for at least four months - that the Auditor-General's office has cast doubt on the company's ability to survive for the foreseeable future or continue trading as a going concern.

The Land Bank is a lender; it provides loans to emerging and established farmers. The Land Bank is important for SA's food security system as it provides 28% of the country's agricultural debt.

In a further blow to the Land Bank's board and management, the company's audited results received a "disclaimer of opinion", meaning that the Auditor-General could not obtain enough evidence to sign off the accounts with a clean bill of health. The Land Bank said it...

