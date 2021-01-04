Uganda: Karisa Earns Cranes Respite

3 January 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Andrew Mwanguhya

Both Uganda and hosts Cameroon ended the match a man-less as they drew 1-1 in their Pre-Chan tournament match in Yaounde on New Year's Day.

Milton Karisa scored the equaliser for Uganda late on after Banga Bindjeme had put the home side ahead on 13 minutes.

That was after Ugandan striker Benson Ocen was given a straight card for dangerous play against Alfred Meyong.It was a fiery match for a friendly, each side picking at least three yellow cards and a red apiece.

Cameroon's Basile Yamkam got his marching orders in injury time.

The Cranes fell behind as early as the 13th minute when Bindjeme headed home Felix Oukine's ball past goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa.

Pleased McKinstry

But Karisa struck for Uganda with more than a quarter of the game to play to force a draw. Cranes coach Johnny McKinstry was pleased with his boys effort. "As for the red card, I really didn't understand it," he said.

"I told the players at half time that we are here to prepare for the tournament, and what a great opportunity we have been give to play against the host nation! "For the large part of the game, playing with 10 men, I thought we were the team creating more chances from open play.

"We couldn't be more pleased with the players, bit there is still to improve."

The Cranes next face former Uganda coach Micho Sredojevic and Zambia tomorrow, before wrapping the Chan preparations with a tie against Niger three days later.

