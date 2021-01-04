Malawi: 2 Lilongwe Ministers Open Newly Constructed Bridge Worth K79.8 Million

Communities around Traditional Authority (TA) Kalumba in Lilongwe will benefit with the newly constructed concrete bridge worth K79.8 million from Roads Authority.

The newly constructed bridge in the district connects Lilongwe Central Constituency whose Member of Parliaments is Lobin Lowe and Msozi North constituency of Sosten Gwengwe - both Cabinet ministers.

Speaking on Friday during the bridge handing over ceremony to the community members in Ta Kalumba in the district, Lowe said the newly constructed bridge would improve and save lives of people.

"Many people have lost their lives both during the rainy and dry season when crossing the unconditional old timber bridge on Mzingo to Lunguzi road.

"The coming in of the concrete bridge it will assist people in the community to cross the bridge any time they want without any harm," he said.

Lowe who is Minister of Agriculture said through the bridge, farmers from both constituencies would be able to transfer and sale their yields to their nearest markets such as Mitundu Trading Centre and Chitsime Admarc among others.

A community member, Tifele Kanada from Mzingo Village, TA Kalumbata said in the years of 2012 and 2015 they lost two people who were crossing the old timber bridge going to sale their farm yields at Mitundu market due to worn out of the beams, chassis and runners of the old bridge.

"The northern pier of the timber bridge collapsed due to poor workmanship and mortar mix while the central piers were badly scoured and undermined as such foundation bases were exposed and collapse," he lamented.

TA Kalumba thanked government for replacing a timber bridge saying it would add the beauty of their areas

He said the bridge would improve transportation of goods and services and appealed to communities to take care of it.