Malawi: Govt Cleans Pensioners Wage Bill, Deletes 950 Names

3 January 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Government has finally cleaned the pensioners wage bill, deleting 950 pensioners in the process.

This follows the completion of a headcount exercise.

The Accountant General's office conducted the exercise to ensure that the government is not wasting resources on ghost workers and false pension beneficiaries.

Earlier, the Treasury disclosed that billions of kwacha have over the years been lost to ghost workers and pensioners.

In a statement, Secretary to the Treasury Chauncy Simwaka has disclosed that they had 37 984 pensioners on the government payroll out of which 37 027 were verified.

So far, names of 957 pensioners have been removed from the payroll and published as they failed to verify their information.

Simwaka has since disclosed that those whose names are appearing on the published list can still approach the authorities to be re-enlisted on the payroll.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bobi Wine 'Restrained', Then Forcibly Airlifted Home
Bushmeat Now Legally On Sale in Tanzania
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.