Somalia: Visiting Sws Leader Laftagareen Meets Turkish & Qatari Envoys

South West State of Somalia leader Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Lafta-Garen, who has been on a visit to Turkey in recent weeks, has on Monday arrived in Mogadishu.

President Laftagareen met in Mogadishu with Turkish Ambassador to Somalia Mehmet Yılmaz and Qatari Ambassador to Somalia Hassan Bin Hamza and discussed a number of issues related to the situation in Somalia.

South West President Abdi Aziz Hassan Mohamed extended his heartfelt condolences to Turkish Ambassador to Somalia Mehmet Yılmaz over the bombing on Mogadishu-Afgoye road which took the lives of five people including two Turkish nationals and wounded a dozen others.

The President of South West discussed with Qatari Ambassador to Somalia Hassan Bin Hamza how to stimulate the various projects that the government of Qatar is implementing in the South West.