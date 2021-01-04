Somalia: PM Roble Tours Balidogle Base Ahead of U.S Troops Withdrawal

3 January 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble has toured Balidoogle military base in Lower Shabelle region, southern Somalia.

Roble, accompanied by ministers and military officials, will be monitoring the operations of Danab and US troops based there.

During his visit, the prime minister will meet with US and Danish military officials to discuss the fight against al-Shabaab in southern Somalia.

Al-Shabaab Fighters Captured In Bay Military Operation

SOMALIA AUTHORITIES SHUT DOWN RADIO BARAWA

Turkey condemns Mogadishu-Afgooye road bombing

He will also assess Roble at Balidoogle camp for special training for the Somali National Army's Danab commandos.

The visit comes at a time when AFRICOM is winding up its stay in Somalia.

The outgoing Trump administration set January 20 as the final exit day for US troops in Somalia.

Pentagon said the troops will be stationed in neighbouring countries including Kenya and Djibouti.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bobi Wine 'Restrained', Then Forcibly Airlifted Home
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land
Bushmeat Now Legally On Sale in Tanzania

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.