Somalia: PM Roble Tours Balidogle Base Ahead of U.S Troops Withdrawal

The Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble has toured Balidoogle military base in Lower Shabelle region, southern Somalia.

Roble, accompanied by ministers and military officials, will be monitoring the operations of Danab and US troops based there.

During his visit, the prime minister will meet with US and Danish military officials to discuss the fight against al-Shabaab in southern Somalia.

He will also assess Roble at Balidoogle camp for special training for the Somali National Army's Danab commandos.

The visit comes at a time when AFRICOM is winding up its stay in Somalia.

The outgoing Trump administration set January 20 as the final exit day for US troops in Somalia.

Pentagon said the troops will be stationed in neighbouring countries including Kenya and Djibouti.