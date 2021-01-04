Zimbabwe: Harare Declares Incapacitation

The road network in Harare has continued to deteriorate to alarming levels with unattended potholes now the "new norm".

Rains being experienced in the city present a worrisome situation as council yesterday declared incapacitation.

Harare city council's negligence of social service, including roads has risen to alarming levels .

Council managed to rehabilitate 1,1km of roads across the city against a set target of 120km last year.

Apart from upgrading the now arguably overwhelmed road network in bad shape, council is failing to at least patch potholes that have rendered some of the city's roads virtually inaccessible.

Acting city spokesperson Mr Innocent Ruwende said the local authority was financially incapacitated to repair the roads.

"Zimra has garnished our accounts we are incapacitated," he said.

Apart from Zimra garnishing its accounts recently, the local authority seems to have been lacking seriousness in road repairs as most of them have outlived their normal life-span of 20 years, after they were constructed even before independence in 1980.

A few months back Harare City Council was also caught offside after Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara) exposed its reluctance to tap into the $46.5 million allocated for road rehabilitation, including the urgent patching of potholes.

Combined Harare Residents Association programmes manager Mr Reuben Akili recently said roads in Harare had become a perennial concern, which needs attention from both the city and the Government.

The case has once again shown the spotlight on poor service delivery at the local authority, which is reeling from widespread allegations of corruption within its rank and file.

Top officials, including mayor Jacob Mafume and his predecessor Hebert Gomba, town clerk Hosiah Chisango, director of housing Addmore Nhekairo and former housing director Matthew Marara were arrested on corruption allegations.