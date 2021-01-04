Angola Readies to Join Continental Trade Area

1 January 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) opened last Friday, January 1, 2021, which is an initiative of the African Union (AU) that foresees an increase in trade among member countries.

The Republic of Angola may not start, on that same day, to carry out free trade under the Agreement, taking into account some procedures that need to be reviewed.

At the 13th Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the African Union, held by videoconference, last December 6, where the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement was evaluated, the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, reinforced the country's bet on the AfCFTA, pointing out Angola's commitment to the negotiations.

The country signed the instrument on 21 March 2018 in Kigali, Rwanda, during the 10th Extraordinary Summit of the African Union Heads of State and Government.

"Angola considers it important to move forward with this process of economic integration at the level of the continent, taking into account the opportunities it provides for the integration of the Angolan business class in the most diverse productive sectors and, in this way, using this platform as a pole of attraction investments, both direct and on the stock exchange, " said President João Lourenço at that event.

Angola wants to ensure that this process is inclusive in the best possible way.

At the meeting to present the proposal for the Angola Tariff Offer its opening to the AfCFTA, held on December 2, 2020, it was clear that the country is not running out of time to be part of this group that just started trading.

