Tanzania: Udom to Introduce Executive Mandarin Language Course

THE University of Dodoma (Udom) plans to introduce an executive mandarin language course for civil servants and other stakeholders.

The move aims at helping new generation leaders to familiarise with Chinese culture and improve business relations.

Udom Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics and Research), Prof William Mwigoha, said during an ambassador's award ceremony held here that the course would help interested Tanzanians learn the Chinese language to facilitate communication with Chinese.

He said China was the second largest economy in the world and learning its language and culture shouldn't be underestimated.

"The university is committed to supporting and developing Confucius Institute," he said, noting further that the next plan would be to increase Udom intake. At least 180 students graduated this year, up from 12 students the previous year.

The outstanding students received certificates and cash prizes.

According to Confucius Institute Local Director, Dr Onesmo Chawala, the university awarded best performing students on behalf of Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Wang Ke.

Dr Chawala said the recognition involved students who scooped a GPA of between 3.8 and 4.7 from the first through the third year of their academic studies at the university.

Speaking on behalf of Ms Ke, Confucius Institute Chinese Director, Dr Yang Lun, said the ambassador had decided to award the students in recognition of their excellent performance in learning Chinese outside China.

Dr Lun said the awards also recognised the hard work of lecturers.

Chinese lecturer at Udom Confucius Institute Zaituni Abubakari thanked the ambassador after receiving the best teachers' award, saying she had been highly motivated by the envoy's gesture.

Although Tanzania has not made mandarin a compulsory subject in school curriculum, the language is slowly gaining popularity in the country and across Africa.

East African leaders have generally supported the idea that becoming familiar with Chinese languages and culture improves job competitiveness and facilitates better business relations with China.

Reports from Udom show that all 12 students who graduated last year have secured jobs in Chinese companies in the country.