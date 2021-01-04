Tanzania: Huruma Hospital Retained As Ddh

4 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Moshi

THE government has reversed its notice to strip of Rombo-based Huruma Hospital, in Kilimanjaro Region, its status as a district designated hospital (DDH) following a request from Rombo Constituency MP, Prof Adolf Mkenda.

The decision to reverse the decision was announced by Deputy Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr Godwin Mollel, during his tour of the hospital recently.

"The hospital was nominated by the government and given the status so that it could cooperate with the government to improve health services, but there have been some challenges, including complaints from some of the patients," he said.

According to him, following the complaints, the government in July this year, had written a letter to inform the hospital's management expressing its decision to revoke the health facility's status as DDH.

There have been challenges caused by some of the hospitals that have entered into contracts with the government not to follow guidelines contained in contracts and thus lead to complaints.

Prof Mkenda, who is also Minister for Agriculture, said his request to have the government reverse its decision, was meant to save residents who relied on Huruma Hospital services and who he said would be forced to travel as far as Moshi to seek specialised health services at Mawenzi Referral Hospital or KCMC Zonal Super Referral Hospital.

