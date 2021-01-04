Tanzania: 'Support JPM's Efforts to Develop Sports'

A CALL has been made to financial institutions and other sectors to support sports in the country in order to align with President John Pombe Magufuli's policy of uplifting sports development.

A call was made by the Lordship Mayor of Moshi Municipality, in Kilimanjaro Region Juma Raibu, while closing the CRDB Bank organised higher learning institutions sports bonanza which was held in Moshi, Kilimanjaro Region, recently.

"We all heard President Magufuli when inaugurating the Parliament recently, that promoting sports and culture will be one of the priorities of the second term of his Presidency," he said.

"I urge other institutions to emulate the bank by sponsoring various sports in various parts of the country, especially in educational institutions including primary and secondary educational levels, a move which will contribute to the discovery of talents and promote existing ones in sports and cultural sectors," He added.

He also appealed to the participants of the bonanza to ensure that they focus on their studies well in tandem with developing their talents in sports and culture, whereby he said by doing so they would be reflecting the President's vision of improving sports and culture in the country.

For his part, the bank's Acting Zonal Manager David Peter said apart from using the bonanza to make awareness of its services to students which he said included the students' related scholar account, the event was also meant to compliment the recreational efforts to improve sports and culture in the country.

During the bonanza, the students were also made to understand how they can now get access to their boom in advance while waiting for the regular designated Higher Education Students' Loan Board (HESLB) funds".

Earlier, the bank's Kilimanjaro Branch Manager, Pamela Mushi, said the bonanza drew participants from Kilimanjaro region based four higher learning institutions, which she named as the Moshi Cooperative University (MoCU), Kilimanjaro Christian Medical University College (KCMUCo), the College of African Wildlife Management Mweka (CAWM-Mweka) and the Mwenge Catholic University (MWECAU).