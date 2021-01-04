Mozambique: Police Find Lifeless Body On Costa Do Sol Beach

3 January 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — One lifeless body, presumably drowned, was found on Maputo's Costa do Sol beach, on the first day of the New Year, according to a report on Saturday by the Maputo City Police Command.

Speaking at a press conference in which he gave the preliminary picture of the incidents recorded by the police during the festive season, Leonel Muchina, the spokesperson for the Maputo City Police Command, said that the victim, who was 33 years old, might have drowned.

The police recorded another death in Catembe neighbourhood, on the other side of Maputo bay, where a 49 year old man is suspected of having committed suicide.

"By and large, the transition to the New Year was peaceful despite some incidents," Muchina said.

He added that two cases of sexual assault against underage girls were reported in Ferroviario neighbourhood. In one case, a 34 year old man is accused of a sexual assault against a 12 year old girl and in the other a nine year old girl was assaulted by a 27 year old man. Both the accused rapists are now under police custody.

The police also recorded five road accidents. In one of the most serious, on New Year's Eve, a truck driver unwittingly crushed a five year old child who had been playing underneath the truck. In a second case a victim was left to die by a hit-and-run driver. In the other accidents there were no victims but huge damage was caused to the involved vehicles.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bobi Wine 'Restrained', Then Forcibly Airlifted Home
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land
Bushmeat Now Legally On Sale in Tanzania

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.