Mozambique: Cyclone Chalane Raced Through, Doing Limited Harm

Cyclone Chalane passed across Mozambique in just one day, 30 December, making landfall in Muanza, north of Beira, passing over Chimoio, and on to Zimbabwe. The storm killed seven people and affected 5,400 families. Winds were 90-100 km per hour and there was heavy rain, but Chalane did not stay long enough to cause flooding, which slower moving cyclones often do. Some electricity lines and poles were blow down.

Damage was somewhat reduced because Cyclone Idai in 2019 was much stronger and destroyed many weak structures, especially in Beira, so there was less left to damage. But International aid agencies say that tens of thousands of people are still displaced from Idai and living in camps.Temporary housing and schools were damaged or destroyed. In Gondola district, Manica province, the camp for people fleeing Renamo Junta violence was also damaged.

Correction to bulletin 512: Cyclone Idai was in March 2019, 21 months before Cyclone Chalane. Corrected pdf on http://bit.ly/Moz_512

