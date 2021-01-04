Nigeria: Tallen Tests Negative for Covid-19

4 January 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The minister had on December 27, 2020, disclosed her COVID-19 status on her Twitter handle.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, has tested negative for COVID-19, after being treated for the disease.

The minister made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja, advising the public to comply with the COVID-19 guidelines to be safe.

She thanked Nigerian women and the entire nation for the prayers "and unshakeable dedication to the plight of those declared positive of the Coronavirus Disease.

Mrs Tallen, who was on New Year eve declared negative of COVID-19 by her doctor, rejoiced that she was part of the 2021 celebrations, and stressed the need for all to take responsibility for themselves and their families, to keep everyone safe.

She expressed commitment to promoting the development of Nigerian women toward national development, as well as promoting the rights of the vulnerable in society.

The minister prayed for a prosperous year full of exploits in the areas of innovations that would set the nation on a positive course and growth.

She said she went into self-isolation and conducted a test after interacting with individuals that later showed symptoms of the disease, and her test returned positive.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) report as at Jan. 3 showed that 90,080 confirmed cases of the disease were recorded in the country, with 75,044 discharged and 1,311 deaths.

Mrs Tallen is one of a couple of political office holders who contracted the virus and recovered from it. Another example is the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

