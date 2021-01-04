Nigeria: Govt to Flag-Off 774,000 Jobs On Tuesday

The Federal Government says it has concluded all arrangements about the extended Special Public Works (SPW) Programme designed to engage 774,000 unemployed persons nationwide after three consecutive postponements.

A formal invitation sent to Daily Trust on Monday morning to provide media coverage for the flag-off, noted that it would come up Tuesday January 5, 2021 at the Sports Complex (Old Parade Ground) Area 10 Garki, Abuja by 11:00 am.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, had on Sunday night via his official Twitter handle, explained that the President, Muhammadu Buhari had approved the commencement of the initiative.

He had tweeted, "President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the take off of the Special Public Works Programme (engaging 774 ,000 unemployed itinerant Nigerians) to begin nationwide on Tuesday, January 5th, 2021. All NDE state structures are already in top gear for the take-off ceremonies."

Recall that the programme, designed to employ 1,000 Nigerians from each of the 774 local government areas in the country was initially scheduled for launch on October 1, 2020.

It was, however, halted following the power-play between Keyamo and a former the Director-General, National Directorate of Employment, Nasir Ladan Argungu, who was sacked December 8, last year.

The initiative was listed to be funded from the N60bn COVID-19 Intervention Fund, according to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed and each of the 774,000 workers will earn N 20,000 monthly for three months duration of the job, amounting to about N46.44 billion.

The ministers are expected to launch the scheme in their respective states in collaboration with the governors.