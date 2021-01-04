Tanzania: Claim Education Rights, Pastoralist Girls Reminded

4 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Heckton Chuwa in Same

YOUNG girls especially those from pastoral communities have been advised and encouraged to claim their basic rights including access to education that would help them achieve their dreams.

The advice was given recently, by a young graduate, Ms Asifiwe Mbuyuk, who is from a pastoral family, in an exclusive interview with the 'Daily News', where among other things; she explained how she consulted her parents and assisted her to study to the University.

"Despite all the efforts by the government and various activists encouraging girl child from pastoral communities to get access to good education, there are some girls from various communities, especially in pastorals' families, who still do not get their right to education because of misguided traditions. These girls lack courage to express themselves against their situations," she said.

Explaining on what led her to realise her dream, Ms Asifiwe said she attributed her success to her parents, adding: "I had a vision in mind and decided to consult my parents who went ahead to encourage me.

"To prove that they supported me... my parents catered for my educational needs until I reached first year at the university, and thereafter, they couldn't afford any more. "Thereafter, I decided seek support from a local Non-Governmental Organisation-Ishinde Youth Initiative (IYI) which helped me to find a donor, who funded my last two years at the university," she added.

Ms Asifiwe who is now volunteering at the IYI, urged her fellow girls to develop a culture of volunteering in community work with NGOs after studies while waiting to be fully employed.

On his part, the IYI Director, Mr Noel Kipesha, said that the organisation was moved by Asifiwe's courage to get access to good education, hence the NGOs' decision to find her a donor, who could help her finish her studies at the Tumaini Makumira University based in Arusha Region.

"To address the challenge she was facing, the head of one of our supporting partners- a Non-Governmental Organisation Social Business Stiftung from Germany visited Same and that is when Asifiwe got her luck," he said.

He further said it was courage that made her succeed and urged fellow girls from the pastoralist communities to emulate her.

