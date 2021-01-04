Tanzania: NMB Top Dse Mover After Share Transfer

THE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) has recorded one of the highest equities market turnover surge, thanks to NMB Bank share transfer from Rabobank to Arise.

The market turnover surged to 420.91bn/- after transferring 174.5 million NMB Bank shares to Arise, Rabobank investment arm. The amount was the highest since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out over a year ago.

Thus, according to Zan Securities, made NMB Bank a top market mover with 99.91 per cent of total turnover.

"The equities market echoed our last week sentiment where we expected an increase in prices, volume and turnover," Zan Securities said in its Weekly Market Wrap-ups report. "We expect the market to continue with positive performance owing to the performance of financials and industrials."

NMB Bank closed at 2,340/- per share last Friday after trading flat, almost throughout the year.

The Capital Market and Securities Authority (CMSA) on Monday this week approved the transfer of NMB Bank shares owned by Rabobank to Arise B.V ('Arise').

Arise B.V, an investment platform, is a leading African investment company (holding company) which is backed by reputable cornerstone investors.

NMB Bank Plc Chief Executive Officer Ruth Zaipuna said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the successful completion of the share transfer was a testament of investors' confidence in the institution and the country at large.

"Collaborative partnership between Arise and NMB is envisaged to deliver substantial operational, commercial, organisational and financial benefits with long-term market returns that go beyond stakeholders' expectations," she said.

The approval of share transfer will see 174,500,000 shares, which constitute a 34.9 per cent stake transferred to Arise.

The Investment Consortium was established in 2016 by Norway's state-owned private equity company, Norfund, Dutch development bank FMO and Dutch multinational financial services company, Rabobank.

This signifies that Rabobank is still part of NMB Bank owners through Arise.

It aims at growing sustainably locally owned financial institutions and markets with strong potential, with NMB and Tanzania being one of the preferred investment destinations in sub-Saharan Africa.

CMSA approval comes after Rabobank had lodged its share transfer request and received necessary regulatory approvals from responsible regulatory authorities in the country.

It should be noted that NMB Bank is Tanzania's largest bank by assets according to the Q3 2020 financial results. Its total assets increased to a record 7.0tri/- in Q3 2020 up from 6.1tri/- in Q3 2019.

It is also the most profitable bank in Tanzania, having recorded an impressive 145bn/- net profit in the Quarter ended September 30, 2020 up from 82bn/-registered in 2019.

Undoubtedly this long-term investment by Arise will support NMB Bank's future growth aspirations and spur economic growth and the prosperity of Tanzanian's, through increased financial inclusion, and the growth of retail, SMEs and Agriculture sectors.

NMB Bank would like to thank all its shareholders, strategic partners, customers and staff for continued faith and dedication to the organisation.

Total market capitalisation recorded a slight increase of 0.33 per cent to 15.094tri/- and domestic market capitalisation increased by 0.13 per cent to 9.161tri/- thanks to Jatu shares which appreciated to close the week sat 2,980/-.

The key benchmark indices were also up. TSI closed at 3,484.53 points, up by 0.02 per cent and DSEI increased by 0.26 per cent to close at 1,816.88 points.