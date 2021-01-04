Rwanda: Africa Volleyball Federation Announces 2021 Competition Calendar

4 January 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The African Volleyball Federation (CAVB) has released the calendar for 2021, which has a number of events lined up in different age categories.

The schedule has 10 tournaments that CAVB hopes to stage next year, with many that were supposed to happen in 2020 and were either postponed or cancelled.

The first tournament on the calendar is the African Nations Championship Junior-Women (U-20) supposed to be hosted in Kampala, Uganda. However, the dates on which the tournament will be hosted are yet to be confirmed.

It is expected to be followed by the African Nations Championship Youth for the U-18 women category (U18). This will be held in Abuja, Nigeria between January 29 to February 7.

The African Nations Championship for men (U-19) and African Nations Championship juniors for men (U-21) will take place in February in Tunisia and Egypt respectively.

The Women's and Men's Club Championships will take place in March but the dates and hosts are yet to be determined.

These will be followed by Zonal qualifiers for the 2022 World Championships (both Men and Women).

2021 CAVB Calendar

African Nations Championship Junior Women (U20) - Uganda

African Nations Championship Youth Girls (U18) - January 29 to February 7 (Abuja, Nigeria)

African Nations Championship Youth Boys (U19) - February 1-6 (Tunis, Tunisia)

African Nations Championship Junior Men (U21) - February 18 -26 (Cairo, Egypt)

2021 Women's Volleyball African Club Championship - March -April

2021 Men's Volleyball African Championship - March -April

2022 World Championship Zonal Qualifiers-Men

2022 World Championship Zonal Qualifiers- Women

Men's African Nations Volleyball Championship & 2022 World Championship Qualifiers - August 19 - September 19

Women's African Nations Volleyball Championship _ 2022 World Championship Qualifiers - August 19 - September 19

