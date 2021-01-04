Nigeria: Covid-19 - No Lockdown for Now - Govt

4 January 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Dapo Akinrefon

The Minister of the Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Monday, said the economic and social implications may make it difficult for the Federal Government to impose another lockdown in the country.

The Minister, who addressed newsmen in Lagos, however, urged Nigerians to adhere strictly to all COVID-19 protocols laid down by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

He said: "I don't think there is anywhere the Federal Government said it will impose another lockdown. However, the Federal Government is not happy that Nigerians are not observing all COVID-19 protocols like washing of hands and wearing of facemasks.

The Federal Government is aware of the economic and social implications of having another lockdown. The Federal Government will, however, urge Nigeria s to follow all COVID-19 protocols."

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

