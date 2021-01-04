Angola: Covid-19 - Angola With 17,642 Infections

3 January 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola has currently 17,642 people with covid-19 infection, since the pandemic emerged in March in the country.

Of this number, 11,223 people have recovered, 6,011 active and 408 deaths.

The health authorities also announced one as being in critical condition, eight serious, 78 moderated, 74 mild and 5,850 asymptomatic.

The country recorded in the last 24 hours 34 new infections, 34 recoveries and 01 death.

The cases were detected in the provinces of Zaire with 13, Luanda (11), Bié (4), Cuanza Sul (4) and Úige (02), with ages ranging from 17 to 74, 25 male and 9 female.

