Nigeria: UNILAG Mourns Former Vice-Chancellor

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) community has been thrown into mourning following the death of its former vice-chancellor, Oye Ibidapo-Obe.

Mr Ibidapo-Obe, 69, was, until his death, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Council of First Technical University, Ibadan.

The deceased was a professor of Applied Mechanics and Systems Engineering, He was the Unilag vice-chancellor between 2000 and 2007. He was born in Ile-Ife, Osun State, and attended Ilesha Grammar School and Igbobi College between 1962 and 1971.

According to the current vice-chancellor of the school, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, the news of the don's death came to the University Community as a rude shock, because of the great service and dedication he has put into "developing the institution since he joined as a student in 1968, later as a staff and eventually as the 8th Vice-Chancellor (2000 - 2007)."

"His commitment, vision, resilience and tenacious nature helped to shape the University in many ways.

It is painful that Professor Ibidapo-Obe is exiting the world at a time that his experience is in dire need for nation-building.

"For us at the University of Lagos, we take solace in his many enduring legacies and footprints which will remain with us for many years to come," Mr Ogundipe noted in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

In a similar vein, a former colleague in the institution and a Professor of Science Education, Peter Okebukola, said the death of Mr Ibidapo-Obe is one of shock to him.

"Even now, I am unable to process the news that came filtering in from late afternoon of January 3. Can my friend of about 21 years go just like that? Our close interaction started while he was vice-chancellor, University of Lagos and I was executive secretary, NUC."

He said his impressive leadership qualities and eminence of scholarship attracted the deceased to him.

"Like twins, Oye and I offered service in several national and Africa regional academic engagements and I found him a clear-headed partner and deep thinker who offered solutions to knotty problems that will overwhelm most. We were together on December 9, 2020 at the convocation ceremony of Crawford University where he served as Chairman of Council and I as Chairman, Board of Trustees. Bubbling with energy and full of life, we had drawn up plans for 2021 but God had other plans of taking him home."

"Nigeria has lost a university administrator of special ilk and a scholar of immense lustre. I lost a friend and brother. May his soul rest in perfect peace," he prayed.