Nigeria: Kwara Governor Dissolves Cabinet, Retains SSG

4 January 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The 16-member cabinet was inaugurated by Gov AbdulRazaq on December 14, 2019.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State has dissolved the state executive council with effect from December 31, 2020.

The dissolution of the cabinet was contained in a statement signed the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor on Monday in Ilorin.

The 16-member cabinet was inaugurated by Mr AbdulRazaq on December 14, 2019.

The cabinet was made up of nine women and six men.

"His Excellency especially commends the Honourable cabinet members for their contributions to the development of the state while also wishing them the best in their future endeavours," Mr Ajakaye said.

The governor added that the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mamman Sabah Jubril, was retained.

The governor directed the former cabinet members to hand over to the most senior officers in their respective ministries.

The outgone cabinet also had the youngest commissioner, Joana Kolo.

Mr AbdulRazaq was elected governor of Kwara State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress in the 2019 general elections.

He defeated the candidate of the then ruling party, the Peoples Democratic Party, Razaq Atunwa, in the election.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bobi Wine 'Restrained', Then Forcibly Airlifted Home
Bushmeat Now Legally On Sale in Tanzania
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.