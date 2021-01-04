Somalia: Farmaajo Meets Laftagaren Over Elections

4 January 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo on Sunday night last held a meeting with South West State leader Abdiaziz Hassan Lafta Garen.

The meeting discussed the political situation in the country especially the challenges in electoral issues.

Sources close to the meeting say that President Farmajo and Ahmed Qoorqoor will join the talks in Mogadishu today.

Visiting SWS Leader Laftagareen Meets Turkish & Qatari Envoys

PM Roble tours Balidogle base ahead of U.S troops withdrawal

Somali police kill Al-Shabaab suspect in Mogadishu

According to sources, President Farmajo is working to hold the Upper House elections, in line with the timetable issued by the disputed Federal Electoral Commission.

South West State is set to be the first regional state to begin the Upper House elections, although South West President Abdiaziz Lafta Garen left for Turkey after the Commission released the missed timetable.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bobi Wine 'Restrained', Then Forcibly Airlifted Home
Bushmeat Now Legally On Sale in Tanzania
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.