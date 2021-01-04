Somalia: Farmaajo Meets Laftagaren Over Elections

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo on Sunday night last held a meeting with South West State leader Abdiaziz Hassan Lafta Garen.

The meeting discussed the political situation in the country especially the challenges in electoral issues.

Sources close to the meeting say that President Farmajo and Ahmed Qoorqoor will join the talks in Mogadishu today.

According to sources, President Farmajo is working to hold the Upper House elections, in line with the timetable issued by the disputed Federal Electoral Commission.

South West State is set to be the first regional state to begin the Upper House elections, although South West President Abdiaziz Lafta Garen left for Turkey after the Commission released the missed timetable.