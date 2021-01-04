Malawi: DPP Will Not Be Pushed to Hold Its Convention Soon As More People Express Interest

4 January 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Officials from the main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) say the party is yet to set a date for an elective conference although more people are popping up to contest as party presidential candidates.

Social media platforms are awash with posters of potential candidates to replace the aging party leader Peter Mutharika.

But party spokesperson Brown Mpinganjira said the DPP will not be pushed to hold its convention soon despite the momentum from people showing interest to contest for the position of party president.

Mpinganjira says the party is still waiting for a report from the special committee tasked to review proposals and suggestions regarding the convention.

Leader of Opposition in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa, the party's vice president for the east Bright Msaka and former Reserve Bank Governor Dr. Dalitso Kabambe are some of the likely contestants.

Meanwhile, some political analysts have hailed the DPP for embracing intra-party democracy saying the emergence of individuals showing interest to succeed Peter Mutharika brings hope especially after the June 23 2020 fresh Presidential election loss.

Happy Kayuni and Gift Sambo were reacting to the recent activity in the party, agreeing that the emerging pressure and competition in the DPP is necessary for its future.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

