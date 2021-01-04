South Africa: Update - OR Tambo Gold Smuggle Case

4 January 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The SAPS can confirm that the three accused have appeared before the Kempton Park Magistrates' Court and each facing charges of illegal dealing in precious metals and the contravention of the Customs Act.

There is a possibility that money laundering and fraud charges will be brought forward against the three accused at a later stage.

The matter has been postponed to 12 January 2021 for further investigation and formal bail application. While investigations continue, the Hawks through Interpol is in talks with authorities in Madagascar, Dubai and Ethiopia to establish where this gold originates from and where it was destined to.

