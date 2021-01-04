South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms 16 726 More Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

1 January 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 1 073 887 with 16 726 new cases identified since the last report. This represents a positivity rate of 33.4%

Regrettably, 418 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported today: Eastern Cape 66 , Free State 8 , Gauteng 66, Kwa-Zulu Natal 134, Mpumalanga 6, and Western Cape 138. This brings the total detected deaths to 28 887.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients.

