Namibia: Body Recovered From Sea At Swakop

The body of an adult man was recovered from the ocean at Swakopmund this morning.

An eyewitness, Elton Noabeb, told the police he saw someone jumping off the point of the breakwater at the Platz am Mer waterfront at around 07h00, when he started his shift as a security officer.

"I thought he was just going for a swim," he told The Namibian.

Another eyewitness, who was walking his dog, said he saw the body floating near the breakwater.

The police told The Namibian they have no more information, nor has anyone been reported missing that may match the description of the victim, who is light in complexion. An incident report is expected at a later stage when there is more information.

"We were just informed that there was a body floating in the sea. We now have to investigate," a police officer said.