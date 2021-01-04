Namibia: Mentally Challenged Man Arrested for Raping Pensioner

The police in the Omusati region have arrested a 33-year-old man after he allegedly raped a 67-year-old deaf woman.

The incident happened on New Year's Eve at a village in the region's Outapi constituency.

The police's regional commander in Omusati, commissioner Titus Shikongo, said the incident happened around 15h00 on Thursday last week.

Shikongo said the suspect is a mentally challenged man who is a neighbour of the woman who was allegedly raped.

He is claimed to have gone to the woman's house where he held her by the neck and raped her.

A sister of the woman lodged a complaint with the police on her behalf, Shikongo said.

The suspect is due to appear in the Outapi Magistrate's Court today (Monday).