South Africa: Inchanga Police Station Temporarily Closed for Decontamination

4 January 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

All communities serviced by the Inchanga Police station are advised that the police station has been temporarily closed due to two of its members tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

The Community Service Centre will now operate from the conference room at the back of the station which is on the station premises.

The telephone lines at the Community Service Centre will not be accessible for the duration of the closure. However service delivery will not be hampered. Please call 10111 for all emergencies and complaints which will be attended to. The acting Station Commander, Warrant Officer Nzama can also be contacted on 082 418 1845.

The building will be decontaminated and services will resume normally at the station as soon as the decontamination is done. SAPS management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
As African Continental Free Trade Bloc Takes Off...
Nigerian Activist Omoyele Sowore Arrested, Denied Bail
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
CAR Rebels Step Up Violence With Second Attack in Two Days

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.