South Africa: Inchanga Police Station Temporarily Closed for Decontamination

press release

All communities serviced by the Inchanga Police station are advised that the police station has been temporarily closed due to two of its members tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

The Community Service Centre will now operate from the conference room at the back of the station which is on the station premises.

The telephone lines at the Community Service Centre will not be accessible for the duration of the closure. However service delivery will not be hampered. Please call 10111 for all emergencies and complaints which will be attended to. The acting Station Commander, Warrant Officer Nzama can also be contacted on 082 418 1845.

The building will be decontaminated and services will resume normally at the station as soon as the decontamination is done. SAPS management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this.