Angola: Culture Ministry Holds Activities to Mark Anniversary

3 January 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Ministry of Culture, Tourism, Tourism and Environment holds as from Monday (January 4) various activities, ahead of celebration of National Culture Day, on January 8.

The activities, which run until 31 January, 2021 across the country, include exhibitions, music concert, debates and award of diplomas of merit, states a press release reached Angop on Sunday.

The celebration will run under the motto Somos Angola, Somos Cultura (We are Angola, we are culture).

The activities, which run until 31 January, 2021 across the country, include exhibitions, music concert, debates and award of diplomas of merit, states a press release reached Angop on Sunday.

The celebration will run under the motto Somos Angola, Somos Cultura (We are Angola, we are culture).

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bobi Wine 'Restrained', Then Forcibly Airlifted Home
Bushmeat Now Legally On Sale in Tanzania
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.