South Africa: SA Records 11,859 New Covid-19 Cases, 402 Deaths

Covid-19 continues to spread in South Africa amid the second wave of infections, with 11 859 confirmed cases identified on Sunday.

According to the latest data, this represents a 32% positivity rate, bringing the total number of cases to 1 100 748 since the outbreak.

Meanwhile, the country has 167 492 active actives, with KwaZulu-Natal now being the hardest hit province, with 63 690 people who are currently infected.

The Western Cape has 42 388 active cases, followed by Gauteng with 31 770, Eastern Cape 6 315, Free State 6 133, North West 5 911, Limpopo 5 032, Mpumalanga 3 838 and Northern Cape 2 415.

A further 402 people died due to COVID-19 related complications, with the Eastern Cape reporting the highest number of 109 fatalities, while the Western Cape had 107 deaths.

Eighty-five fatalities were reported in KwaZulu-Natal, 73 in Gauteng, 23 in Limpopo, three in the Northern Cape and two in the Free State.

According to Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, this brings the death toll to 29 577.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased," Mkhize said.

In addition, 903 679 have beat the deadly virus, which translates to a 82.1% recovery rate.