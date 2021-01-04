South Africa: SA Records 11,859 New Covid-19 Cases, 402 Deaths

4 January 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Covid-19 continues to spread in South Africa amid the second wave of infections, with 11 859 confirmed cases identified on Sunday.

According to the latest data, this represents a 32% positivity rate, bringing the total number of cases to 1 100 748 since the outbreak.

Meanwhile, the country has 167 492 active actives, with KwaZulu-Natal now being the hardest hit province, with 63 690 people who are currently infected.

The Western Cape has 42 388 active cases, followed by Gauteng with 31 770, Eastern Cape 6 315, Free State 6 133, North West 5 911, Limpopo 5 032, Mpumalanga 3 838 and Northern Cape 2 415.

A further 402 people died due to COVID-19 related complications, with the Eastern Cape reporting the highest number of 109 fatalities, while the Western Cape had 107 deaths.

Eighty-five fatalities were reported in KwaZulu-Natal, 73 in Gauteng, 23 in Limpopo, three in the Northern Cape and two in the Free State.

According to Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, this brings the death toll to 29 577.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased," Mkhize said.

In addition, 903 679 have beat the deadly virus, which translates to a 82.1% recovery rate.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bobi Wine 'Restrained', Then Forcibly Airlifted Home
Bushmeat Now Legally On Sale in Tanzania
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.