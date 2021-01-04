South Africa: Assistance Requested in Locating Missing Person

press release

The South African Police Service in Mankweng require assistance from the members of the community to assist in locating a 33-year-old man, Ronnie Baloyi who went missing on 29 December 2020. He is a resident at Nobody RDP section outside Mankweng location and allegedly left home without informing anyone.

A search operation was launched to locate Ronnie at relatives and friends but were not successful. At the time of his disappearance he was wearing blue work suit trousers, brown jacket, red T-shirt, black boots with a red hat.

Police are appealing with anyone who can assist with information to locate Ronnie should contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Ramakgolo on 072 577 6263 or 015 286 2058 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or by using MySAPS app.