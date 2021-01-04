South Africa: School Burglars Arrested With the Assistance of the Community

press release

On Sunday, 3 January 2020 at midnight, the community from KwaJobe in Jozini saw two suspicious vehicles parked near the local primary school.

The community mobilised and managed to apprehend a total of six suspects aged between 24 and 43. The suspects were assaulted by the community members and one of the suspects aged 35 years died at the scene. The other five suspects were handed over to police with assault wounds. One of the suspects was found with a licensed firearm. The community set the two vehicles that were used by the suspects alight. It was then established that the primary school in KwaJobe was broken into. The fence of the school was cut and the doors were also damaged. Charges of murder, attempted murder, malicious damage to property and burglary were opened at Jozini SAPS.

The police were given information about another vehicle with unknown occupants that had fled the scene towards Mbazwana. Police at Mbazwana intercepted the vehicle with five occupants. A total of five computers, two flat screen TV sets and house breaking implements were found from the suspects. The suspects aged between 21 and 32 were then placed under arrest for burglary and possession of house breaking implements. The investigation revealed that the computers were stolen at a school in Mbazwana. It is alleged that the fence was cut by the suspects. Police impounded the vehicle for further investigation.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended the community partnership in the fight against crime. "Whilst we appreciate the proactive action by the community, I am also appealing to citizens not break the law by assaulting suspects and destroying property which is required as evidence," he added.