South Africa: Viljoenskroon Police Station Temporarily Closed for Decontamination

4 January 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The communities serviced by the police station are advised that the Community Service Centre will temporarily operates from the Hospice in 12 Steyn Street, Viljoenskroon.

For any police emergency the following numbers can be contacted:

Station Commander: 082 564 9688

Detective Commander: 082 466 8183

The building will undergo decontamination and the community will be informed as soon as it's open again.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Free State, Lt Gen Baile Motswenyane and management wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused by the closure.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
As African Continental Free Trade Bloc Takes Off...
Nigerian Activist Omoyele Sowore Arrested, Denied Bail
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
CAR Rebels Step Up Violence With Second Attack in Two Days

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.