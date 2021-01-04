South Africa: Viljoenskroon Police Station Temporarily Closed for Decontamination

press release

The communities serviced by the police station are advised that the Community Service Centre will temporarily operates from the Hospice in 12 Steyn Street, Viljoenskroon.

For any police emergency the following numbers can be contacted:

Station Commander: 082 564 9688

Detective Commander: 082 466 8183

The building will undergo decontamination and the community will be informed as soon as it's open again.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Free State, Lt Gen Baile Motswenyane and management wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused by the closure.