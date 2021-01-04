South Africa: MEC Tertuis Simmers Welcomes Release of Emergency Funds for Masiphumelele Fire Victims

press release

Minister Simmers welcomes release of emergency funds for Masiphumelele fire victims

Western Cape Minister of Human Settlements, Tertuis Simmers says he is pleased that the National Department of Human Settlements Water and Sanitation (NDoHSWS) has agreed to make emergency funding available for the residents of Masiphumelele, who recently lost their homes in a disastrous fire.

Following the recent fire that destroyed more than 1000 homes, the Western Cape Department of Human Settlements (WCDoHS) applied to the NDoHSWS for funding from the Provincial Emergency Housing Grant (PEHG), so that those affected by this catastrophic event can be assisted.

Minister Simmers said: "I welcome the confirmation by the National Department that more than R 70 million will be released so that 1 100 emergency shelters can be provided. We're looking forward to receiving the initial R 42,5 million which will ensure that 660 temporary shelters are provided. This will be followed by the balance of R 28,35 million for the provision of 440 temporary shelters.

Although the correspondence does not clearly state when the first amount of R 42,5 million will be released, we trust that this will happen swiftly, as those affected are in dire need of urgent assistance. Our process to find more lasting improvements for this community, whilst addressing the immediate need is well underway, and we hope to in due course make further announcements to this effect.

I'd like to thank those for assisting this community and make a further appeal for continued support. Donations can be dropped off at local NPO, Living Hope, directly opposite Masiphumelele on Kommetjie Road. Its website also has a Masi fire link for cash donations."