Horseracing in South Africa could be rescued by the Oppenheimer family's famous wealth - and one of its horses, the cheerfully named filly Summer Pudding, who pundits declare the best since Horse Chestnut.

First published by Daily Maverick 168

When Summer Pudding powered to the front of the field with her relentless gallop, surging to a 2020 Summer Cup victory under rainy Joburg November skies, the sun seemed to come out on the collective soul of South African horseracing.

Fans were agog at the filly's performance at Turffontein in Johannesburg. The big girl overcame male opposition for the first time, from a wide barrier draw, under a hefty weight disadvantage and with sketchy preparation. Fuelling the excitement was a big fat stat: nine wins from nine starts in a run that included a rare Triple Tiara triumph and two Grade 1 trophies.

She'd already been dubbed "our darling" by several hard-bitten racing pundits, but, as she walloped tough, older colts and geldings in the Cup, one of them exclaimed, "The best since Horse Chestnut!", invoking comparison with a colt who landed the 1999 Triple Crown, went to the US and won - and was widely regarded as the best horse...