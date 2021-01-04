South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms 18,000 More Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

press release

As of today the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases identified is 1 057 161 with 18 000 cases identified since the last report.

Regrettably, 436 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 57, Free State 1, Gauteng 84, Kwa-Zulu Natal 116, Limpopo 20, Mpumalanga 4, Northern Cape 4 and Western Cape 150 which brings the total to 28 469 deaths

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

Our recoveries currently stand at 879 671. This represents a recovery rate of 83%.