South Africa's Crime Victim Survey Plugs the Gaps in Stats

4 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Andrew Faull

The more data we gather the better our ability to address the country's public safety challenges.

First published by ISS Today

Police crime statistics provide only limited insight into the nature of crime and violence. This is not a uniquely South African problem. The same is true of all police data around the world. For a range of reasons, a lot of crime and violence is never reported to police. This limits the use of relying on police statistics alone to develop interventions to improve public safety.

Fortunately, complementary methods for understanding crime and violence exist. One of these, a victim survey, is well established in South Africa. A second that draws on health data - the Cardiff Model - is in its infancy but developing.

South Africa's latest Victims of Crime (VOCS - Governance, Public Safety, and Justice) Survey was published on 1 December. It explores experiences and perceptions of crime among South Africa's population.

Unlike police statistics, which only represent crimes reported to and recorded by police, this survey allows us to estimate the percentage of all households and individuals older than 16 who experience crime. It also gauges the rate at which victims report the...

