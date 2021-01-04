South Africa: Police Requires Information to Find a Missing Man

press release

The Police in Vuwani outside Thohoyandou are investigating a case of a missing person after a 24-year-old man, Gudani Mudzanani from Ha Ramukhuba village went missing on 22 December 2020.

He was last seen by his mother at home before he disappeared. He left home without informing anyone of the family. They tried to contact him on his cellphone but without any response.

He disappeared wearing a red shirt and grey tekkies.

Anyone with information that can assist the police in find the missing man should contact Detective Captain Luvhimbi on 079 219 4086 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or by using MySAPS app.

Police investigations are still ongoing.