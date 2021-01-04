South Africa: How Covid Put the Boot Into the Beautiful Game

analysis

The pandemic brought unprecedented challenges for football in 2020, with livelihoods threatened and leagues and tournaments thrown into disarray.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper

In 2020 the unthinkable happened: It became a norm for football to be played in empty stadiums, with obscenities of frustration and exhilaration replacing the roar of raucous fans.

Leagues were suspended worldwide and some even cut short. International tournaments such as the European Championship and Olympic Games were postponed, all due to Covid-19.

Premier Soccer League

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) suspended action in March 2020 after the government declared a national state of disaster and shut down non-essential activity in the country.

There were fears the season would be curtailed, with runaway log leaders Kaizer Chiefs eyeing their first league title in five years.

But the season was salvaged as the PSL executive worked with the South African Football Association (SAFA) to ensure teams returned to a safe playing environment.

It led the way for contact sport to come up with a safety plan that Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa said met and "in some instances exceeds the required protocol for a safe return to training and to play in a...