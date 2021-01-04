South Africa: How Covid Put the Boot Into the Beautiful Game

4 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

The pandemic brought unprecedented challenges for football in 2020, with livelihoods threatened and leagues and tournaments thrown into disarray.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper

In 2020 the unthinkable happened: It became a norm for football to be played in empty stadiums, with obscenities of frustration and exhilaration replacing the roar of raucous fans.

Leagues were suspended worldwide and some even cut short. International tournaments such as the European Championship and Olympic Games were postponed, all due to Covid-19.

Premier Soccer League

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) suspended action in March 2020 after the government declared a national state of disaster and shut down non-essential activity in the country.

There were fears the season would be curtailed, with runaway log leaders Kaizer Chiefs eyeing their first league title in five years.

But the season was salvaged as the PSL executive worked with the South African Football Association (SAFA) to ensure teams returned to a safe playing environment.

It led the way for contact sport to come up with a safety plan that Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa said met and "in some instances exceeds the required protocol for a safe return to training and to play in a...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bobi Wine 'Restrained', Then Forcibly Airlifted Home
Bushmeat Now Legally On Sale in Tanzania
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.