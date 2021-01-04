South Africa: Dorah Sitole 1953-2021 - a Brilliant Career Culminated in an Iconic Work

analysis

The great South African food writer, author and editor Dorah Sitole died in a Johannesburg hospital on Sunday of Covid-19 complications, her family and publisher confirmed. Sitole had just entered what she had called her encore years which, sadly, turned out to be short lived. But her final work deserves to last for decades to come.

What a swansong Dorah Sitole's final work was: a triumph of a book in that least triumphant of years, 2020. On first opening her book, Dorah Sitole 40 Years of Iconic Food, in November last year I was captivated, and it's not easy to be enthralled when so many cookery books are on the market, all vying for shelf space and your attention.

It was clear that this was no ordinary cookbook. Nor was it merely a cookbook. When any book has the heart and soul of the writer in it, it transcends its genre. Now more than ever it deserves to stand testament to Sitole's status, earned over more than 40 years in the industry, alongside the other late greats of South African food writing whose passing is lamented, from Hildagonda Duckitt and Louis Leipoldt to SJA de Villiers and Lannice Snyman, with...