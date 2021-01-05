Nigeria: Comedian Alibaba Narrates Experience With Covid-19

Alibaba says anyone who says COVID-19 is a scam, compound idiot and a fool.

A Nigerian stand-up comedian, Atunyota Akpobome, popularly known as "Alibaba", has urged Nigerians to be cautious and keep safe, saying COVID-19 pandemic is real.

Akpobome, who claimed that he just survived the deadly virus, made the call on his Instagram page (alibabagcfr) on Monday.

He, however, advised Nigerians to desist from describing COVID-19 pandemic as a scam.

The comedian thanked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State; Akin Abayomi, the Commissioner for Health, and other caregivers who worked tirelessly to keep him alive at the Yaba Isolation Centre, where he was quarantined.

"COVID-19 is real. Don't let anyone tell you it is a scam. I just came out of isolation, several people died, while I was there.

"Some of my close friends know and they were very supportive.

"I thank the Lagos State Governor, the Commissioner of Health, Managing Director of the COVID-19 Isolation Centre in Yaba, doctors, especially Dr Nifemi, who are risking their lives to keep us alive. Thanks also to the nurses.

"COVID-19 is real. Observe all the protocols, people are dying, and it is not a joke.

"In fact, anyone who says COVID-19 is a scam, is a compound idiot and a fool," Alibaba wrote on his Instagram page.